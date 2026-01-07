BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. $MYN Stake Raised by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 57,652 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,174,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 890,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 53.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 680,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 236,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 268.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYN opened at $9.99 on Wednesday.

Shares of MYN opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE: MYN) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, with an emphasis on investment-grade obligations issued by entities located within New York State.

The fund’s investment strategy focuses on long-term, tax-exempt income by allocating assets to general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments rated in the upper tiers of the major credit rating agencies.

