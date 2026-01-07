Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 156.10 and last traded at GBX 156, with a volume of 1999019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 160 price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 180 to GBX 184 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 214.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 149.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

