Comparing Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) and High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) and High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Diversified and High Income Securities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified -2.21% 24.48% 2.21% High Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass Diversified and High Income Securities Fund”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified $2.20 billion 0.17 -$208.86 million ($1.45) -3.33 High Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

High Income Securities Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass Diversified.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Compass Diversified and High Income Securities Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified 1 3 1 0 2.00 High Income Securities Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 272.44%. Given Compass Diversified’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Compass Diversified is more favorable than High Income Securities Fund.

Risk & Volatility

Compass Diversified has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, High Income Securities Fund has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Compass Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of High Income Securities Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Compass Diversified shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of High Income Securities Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compass Diversified beats High Income Securities Fund on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America. It seeks to invest between $100 million and $800 million in companies with an EBITDA between $15 million to $80 million. It seeks to acquire controlling ownership interests in its portfolio companies and can make additional platform acquisitions. The firm prefer to have majority stake in companies. The firm invests through its balance sheet and typically holds investments between five to seven years. Compass Diversified was founded in 2006 and is based in Westport, Connecticut with an additional office in Costa Mesa, California.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in both convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a composite index comprising of 50% JPMorgan Developed High Yield Index and 50% BofA Merrill Lynch AllConvertibles Speculative Quality Index. The fund was formerly known as Putnam High Income Securities Fund High Income Securities Fund was formed on July 9, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

