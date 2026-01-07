Canaan Inc (LON:CAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 271 and last traded at GBX 270.80, with a volume of 1373024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262.

Canaan Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 248.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 240.33. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.13.

About Canaan

Starting its life as a French subscription-TV channel 40 years ago, CANAL+ today is a global media and entertainment company with a brand recognised worldwide amongst the Top 50 Most Valuable French Brands, globally (source: Kantar Brandz, 2023). It generates revenues in 195 countries and operates directly in 52 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the United States, with a total of approximately 9,000 employees worldwide. With a balance of exposure to mature and high-growth markets, CANAL+ is one of the largest media companies in Europe in terms of both revenues and subscribers, and the undisputed leader in French-speaking Sub-Saharan Africa.

