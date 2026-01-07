Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 68.40 and last traded at GBX 68.40, with a volume of 2959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.68.

Old Mutual Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.29.

Insider Activity at Old Mutual

In related news, insider Jan-Hendrik Erasmus purchased 212,716 shares of Old Mutual stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 62 per share, for a total transaction of £131,883.92. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments. It offers risk products, including group risk and funeral covers; savings; lending; and transactional products. It also provides financial advice, investment, and income products, as well as asset management services.

