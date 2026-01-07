Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $332.00 and last traded at $330.42, with a volume of 5551768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $289.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Up 14.0%

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total value of $204,682.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,568.91. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,070. This represents a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 132,555 shares of company stock valued at $36,743,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.