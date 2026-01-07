Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,000 and last traded at GBX 5,000, with a volume of 4074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,930.
Capital Gearing Trading Up 0.2%
The company has a market cap of £799.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,939.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,882.63.
Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 41.51 EPS for the quarter. Capital Gearing had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 255.48%.
Capital Gearing Company Profile
Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller became investment manager in 1982 and is now the longest-serving fund manager in the UK. Since his appointment, the Trust has delivered one of the strongest long-term records in the sector, with only two down years in its entire history. This consistency reflects a disciplined focus on the preservation and growth of shareholders’ real wealth across multiple market cycles.
The Trust’s strategy has evolved over time.
