Comparing Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) & ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Abbott Laboratories and ImmuCell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 4 17 2 2.91 ImmuCell 1 0 0 0 1.00

Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $147.47, indicating a potential upside of 15.29%. Given Abbott Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Abbott Laboratories is more favorable than ImmuCell.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

75.2% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of ImmuCell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and ImmuCell”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories $41.95 billion 5.30 $13.40 billion $7.98 16.03 ImmuCell $26.49 million 2.17 -$2.16 million $0.26 24.42

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than ImmuCell. Abbott Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmuCell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 31.88% 17.60% 10.58% ImmuCell 8.37% 8.00% 5.07%

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats ImmuCell on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. It also offers laboratory and transfusion medicine systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion; molecular diagnostics polymerase chain reaction instrument systems that automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detect and measure infectious agents; point of care systems; cartridges for testing blood gas, chemistry, electrolytes, coagulation, and immunoassay; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products; molecular point-of-care testing for HIV, SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, RSV, and strep A; cardiometabolic test systems; drug and alcohol test, and remote patient monitoring and consumer self-test systems; and informatics and automation solutions for laboratories. In addition, the company provides pediatric and adult nutritional products; rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases; diabetes care products, such as glucose and blood glucose monitoring systems; and neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. Abbott Laboratories was founded in 1888 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test, a quick on-farm diagnostic that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, a bivalent gel tube formulation. In addition, it is developing Re-Tain Drug Product, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

