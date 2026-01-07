Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) & HUHUTECH International Group (NASDAQ:HUHU) Head-To-Head Analysis

HUHUTECH International Group (NASDAQ:HUHU – Get Free Report) and Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HUHUTECH International Group and Chart Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUHUTECH International Group N/A N/A N/A Chart Industries 1.55% 14.17% 4.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HUHUTECH International Group and Chart Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUHUTECH International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Chart Industries 1 14 3 0 2.11

Risk and Volatility

Chart Industries has a consensus target price of $206.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.14%. Given Chart Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chart Industries is more favorable than HUHUTECH International Group.

HUHUTECH International Group has a beta of -1.44, indicating that its stock price is 244% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chart Industries has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HUHUTECH International Group and Chart Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUHUTECH International Group $18.15 million 12.06 -$1.93 million N/A N/A Chart Industries $4.16 billion 2.23 $218.50 million $0.82 251.56

Chart Industries has higher revenue and earnings than HUHUTECH International Group.

Summary

Chart Industries beats HUHUTECH International Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUHUTECH International Group

(Get Free Report)

HUHUTECH International Group, Inc. designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The company was founded by Yu Jun Xiao on July 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Wuxi City, China.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants. The company also offers natural gas processing solutions; process technology, liquefaction capabilities, and critical equipment for the LNG, include small to mid-scale facilities, floating LNG applications, and large base-load export facilities; brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, cold boxes, air cooled heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and pipe works; and air cooled heat exchangers and axial cooling fans for the HVAC, power, and refining applications. Further, it provides extended warranties, plant start-up, parts, 24/7 support, monitoring and process optimization, repairing, maintenance, and upgrading services; plant services on equipment; and service locations that undertake installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products, as well as equipment leasing solutions. Chart Industries, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia.

