Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives $111.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.4615.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLNO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (down from $123.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Soleno Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0%
Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of -3.12.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $66.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small?molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.
The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Soleno Therapeutics
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.