Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives $111.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.4615.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLNO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (down from $123.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0%

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Scientech Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 120.5% during the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 405,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,954 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 349,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 172.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of -3.12.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $66.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small?molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.