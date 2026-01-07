Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 48.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC opened at $265.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 12-month low of $168.62 and a 12-month high of $273.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $522.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 25.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC), commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long?term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

