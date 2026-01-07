Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 64,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

