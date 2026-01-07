Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,401 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 203.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total transaction of $472,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,172.50. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $1,866,746.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,440. This represents a 37.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,289 shares of company stock worth $25,669,425. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $321.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $322.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.69 and a 200-day moving average of $278.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

