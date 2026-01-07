Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.63 Million Holdings in New Mountain Finance Corporation $NMFC

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,277 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of New Mountain Finance worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 36.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 191,518 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.7% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 248,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.1% in the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $80.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 20.84%.The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.8%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMFC shares. New Street Research set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.75) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, September 15th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Mountain Finance has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.17.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity capital solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, New Mountain Finance invests in sponsor-backed and founder-led businesses that span a range of industry sectors, with a focus on companies demonstrating resilient growth and recurring revenue streams.

The company’s investment portfolio typically includes first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien and junior debt instruments, mezzanine financing and equity co-investments.

