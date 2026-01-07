Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,235 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $270,731,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,537,000. Munro Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 388,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,468,000 after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,651,000 after buying an additional 99,643 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $607.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $587.00 to $584.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,750. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.1%

CW opened at $592.82 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.88 and a fifty-two week high of $612.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $561.38 and its 200 day moving average is $525.00.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

