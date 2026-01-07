Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,182 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Elevance Health by 18.1% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,823,000 after buying an additional 59,743 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $371.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Elevance Health from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.79.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Featured Stories

