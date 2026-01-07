Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 69,658 Shares of CION Investment Corporation $CION

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,658 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of CION Investment worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CION Investment by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in CION Investment by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CION has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised CION Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CION Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CION Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $506.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. CION Investment Corporation has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.71.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.39. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.59%.The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. Analysts predict that CION Investment Corporation will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.8%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 282.35%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a closed?end, non?diversified management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Externally managed by CION Investment Management, LLC, the firm specializes in providing flexible capital solutions to U.S. and Canadian middle?market companies. By combining debt and equity financing, CION seeks to support growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other strategic initiatives for its portfolio companies.

The company’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, subordinated debt and private equity interests.

