Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 641,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,350,000 after buying an additional 519,285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 29.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 34,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,852.60. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. CJS Securities upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $195.01 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

