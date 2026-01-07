Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 15,621 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,223,116,000 after buying an additional 5,856,468 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,199,712,000 after acquiring an additional 263,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $5,367,770,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,973,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,126,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Mizuho set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.28.
Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $114.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $911.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.66.
Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are shifting the narrative after Q3, highlighting new growth drivers (e-commerce, advertising, membership initiatives) that could sustain revenue and margin expansion — this supports upside expectations. Why The Narrative Around Walmart (WMT) Is Shifting After Q3 And New Growth Drivers
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple buy-side pieces and stock-picking lists cite Walmart’s combination of steady EPS growth, scale in grocery/e?commerce and its long dividend streak as reasons WMT can still outperform or act as a defensive-growth holding. Why These 3 Mega-Caps Could Still Surprise Investors in 2026 (WMT)
- Positive Sentiment: Broker and sell?side sentiment appears constructive: coverage notes optimism from Wall Street and Zacks-style scores that rate WMT as a strong growth/dividend candidate — likely supporting buying interest. Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Walmart (WMT): Should You Buy?
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamental screens and style-score writeups (Zacks) reiterate WMT’s growth qualities and defensive characteristics — supportive for investor appetite in uncertain markets. Here’s Why Walmart (WMT) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend-focused publications continue to flag Walmart as a long-term dividend compounder (Dividend King status), which attracts income-oriented investors and supports valuation floors. 5 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 25 Years
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and analyst roundups (e.g., Globe and Mail) offer mixed takes comparing Walmart with peers (Costco, Kroger), useful context but not a clear near-term catalyst. Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Costco (COST) and Walmart (WMT)
- Positive Sentiment: Technical analysis pieces point to a final bullish leg toward a ~$120 target, which can attract momentum traders and short-term buyers. Walmart stock eyes $120 as Elliott Wave signals final bullish leg
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation pieces caution that multi?year share gains have left WMT looking fairly priced, which could limit near-term upside and increase sensitivity to execution misses or macro weakness. Is Walmart (WMT) Fairly Priced After Strong Multi Year Share Price Gains
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,583,689.39. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $166,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 641,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,039,471. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,628 shares of company stock worth $13,690,065. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.
The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.
