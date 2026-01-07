DWS Municipal Income Trust $KTF Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 70,161 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gridiron Partners LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3,970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 425,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 414,733 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $97,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTF opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: KTF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Established in 2002, the fund is managed by DWS Group, a global asset management firm and affiliate of Deutsche Bank, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KTF. Its structure allows investors access to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities with the potential for tax-advantaged income distributions.

The trust’s investment strategy focuses primarily on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by U.S.

