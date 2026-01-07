Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,277,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210,735 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.79% of KANZHUN worth $76,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in KANZHUN by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KANZHUN by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KANZHUN by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in KANZHUN by 5,742.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZ opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

