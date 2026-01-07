Ventas (NYSE:VTR) CFO Robert Probst Sells 29,930 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Probst sold 29,930 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $2,312,092.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,694,026.50. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ventas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1,557.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ventas from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.81.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

