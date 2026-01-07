Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) CEO William Meaney Sells 38,482 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William Meaney sold 38,482 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total transaction of $3,200,547.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of IRM opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.06 and a beta of 1.13. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $112.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average is $94.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.864 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 652.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,220.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 74,549 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 17,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

