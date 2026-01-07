Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 6,134 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $1,216,126.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 968,073 shares in the company, valued at $191,930,152.98. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 30th, Carl Ledbetter sold 192 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $38,640.00.
- On Monday, December 29th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,674 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.46, for a total transaction of $1,747,464.04.
- On Monday, November 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total transaction of $3,119,400.00.
- On Monday, October 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $3,159,750.00.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
NYSE NET opened at $198.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.03, a P/E/G ratio of 130.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $260.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $249.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Reliant Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Cloudflare
Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights Cloudflare’s strong earnings?surprise history and says the company has the setup to beat again next quarter — a driver that could support the stock if results repeat. Will Cloudflare (NET) Beat Estimates Again?
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks also notes NET is a trending stock among its users, signaling retail/institutional attention that can amplify moves around news or earnings. Cloudflare Is a Trending Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on NET — a signal of caution but not an outright downgrade; that stance tends to limit fresh buy-side conviction absent other catalysts. Piper Sandler Sticks to Its Hold Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler cut its price target on Cloudflare to $220 from $249 — a direct negative signal to the market that may cap near?term upside. Price Target Lowered to $220
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple director sales were filed this week (Mark Hawkins, John Graham?Cumming and Carl Ledbetter), totaling ~8,788 shares sold across the trades — insider selling can be perceived negatively even if small relative to holdings. SEC filings: Hawkins, Graham?Cumming, Ledbetter. Hawkins Form 4 Graham?Cumming Form 4 Ledbetter Form 4
Cloudflare Company Profile
Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.
In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.
