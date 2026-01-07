Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) VP Donald Bobo, Jr. Sells 11,340 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald Bobo, Jr. sold 11,340 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $971,384.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,984.20. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

