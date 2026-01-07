Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Insider Lia Dean Sells 3,163 Shares

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) insider Lia Dean sold 3,163 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $772,879.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,296,190.20. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lia Dean also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Lia Dean sold 3,269 shares of Capital One Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $713,132.35.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $257.72 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.26. The company has a market cap of $163.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 135.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.80.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

