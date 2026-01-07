Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $11.70 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,688 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $69,830,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 113.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Broadcom by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 35,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $343.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.95 and a 200-day moving average of $329.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.89.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total value of $9,126,006.47. Following the transaction, the insider owned 240,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,698,536.11. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 680,701 shares of company stock worth $249,624,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

