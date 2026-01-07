Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,695,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,212,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets and kept bullish ratings (Goldman Sachs raised PT to $386, Daiwa and Wells Fargo also lifted targets), supporting upside expectations for the stock. Goldman Sachs raises PT

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $343.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.57.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $334.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $911.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

