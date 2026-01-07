Top Penny Stocks To Follow Now – January 6th

Sidus Space, Envirotech Vehicles, Autozi Internet Technology (Global), Cyclerion Therapeutics, and Datavault AI are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small companies that trade at low per-share prices — generally under $5 per the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s definition — and are often quoted on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. They typically have low market capitalization and thin trading volume, which leads to wide bid–ask spreads, high volatility, and greater risk of manipulation or fraud, making them speculative investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Sidus Space (SIDU)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Envirotech Vehicles (EVTV)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (AZI)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

Datavault AI (DVLT)

Datavault AI Inc., a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc. in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc.

