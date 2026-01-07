Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s 9th Largest Position

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.9% of Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $88,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $343.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $325.13 per share, with a total value of $325,130.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $34,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 495,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,317,274.70. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 680,701 shares of company stock valued at $249,624,757. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

