Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. $TXT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.39% of Textron worth $58,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Textron by 388.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 191.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 155.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.63. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $91.22.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Textron

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.