Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $27.82 Million Investment in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,000. Apple makes up 5.4% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and other firms reaffirmed Buy ratings and high price targets, citing resilient Services revenue, capital returns and potential edge-AI optionality that support a premium valuation. Article Title

Bank of America and other firms reaffirmed Buy ratings and high price targets, citing resilient Services revenue, capital returns and potential edge-AI optionality that support a premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Foxconn reported record Q4 revenue driven by AI server demand — analysts (e.g., Gene Munster) view the beat as a bullish indirect read on iPhone demand and component orders, which supports Apple’s hardware outlook. Article Title

Foxconn reported record Q4 revenue driven by AI server demand — analysts (e.g., Gene Munster) view the beat as a bullish indirect read on iPhone demand and component orders, which supports Apple’s hardware outlook. Positive Sentiment: Apple has an anticipated product/features update window around Jan. 12 — any meaningful consumer-facing software or service improvements could act as a short-term catalyst for Services and user engagement. Article Title

Apple has an anticipated product/features update window around Jan. 12 — any meaningful consumer-facing software or service improvements could act as a short-term catalyst for Services and user engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Several ex-Apple engineers and designers are launching or joining AI startups (Hark, Lyte), which highlights both the strength of Apple-trained talent and the competitive drain into AI hardware/software startups — a watch-item for long-term talent and IP trends. Hark hires ex-Apple designer Lyte launch

Several ex-Apple engineers and designers are launching or joining AI startups (Hark, Lyte), which highlights both the strength of Apple-trained talent and the competitive drain into AI hardware/software startups — a watch-item for long-term talent and IP trends. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary groups Apple with other mega-caps as durable long-term compounders; this reinforces its place in diversified portfolios even amid near-term volatility. Article Title

Market commentary groups Apple with other mega-caps as durable long-term compounders; this reinforces its place in diversified portfolios even amid near-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James resumed coverage with a downgrade / Market Perform call citing valuation concerns and a view that upside may be limited in 2026 — analyst downgrades and negative headlines pressure sentiment and can trigger selling. Article Title

Raymond James resumed coverage with a downgrade / Market Perform call citing valuation concerns and a view that upside may be limited in 2026 — analyst downgrades and negative headlines pressure sentiment and can trigger selling. Negative Sentiment: Apple’s App Store net revenue growth decelerated in December (y/y growth slowed), raising near-term concerns about Services momentum — Services are a key part of Apple’s premium multiple. Article Title

Apple’s App Store net revenue growth decelerated in December (y/y growth slowed), raising near-term concerns about Services momentum — Services are a key part of Apple’s premium multiple. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure and AI integration narratives are growing — articles highlight Samsung’s push for a massive roll-out of AI-enabled phones and questions about Apple’s Vision Pro uptake, fueling investor worries about lost market share and execution on AI features. Samsung competition Vision Pro sales

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $262.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.90. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $288.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. CLSA upped their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Melius Research set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

