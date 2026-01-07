Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,159,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,607 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.47% of Veralto worth $123,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Veralto by 852.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Veralto from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,373.90. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $99.87 on Wednesday. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

