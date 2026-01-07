NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26,029 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,316,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $187.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $13,753,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,033,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,842,688,766.14. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,786,474 shares of company stock worth $326,293,242. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Key NVIDIA News

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

