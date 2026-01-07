Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $71.31 Million Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Moody’s worth $71,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 50.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $531.95 on Wednesday. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $534.19. The firm has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.92 and a 200-day moving average of $496.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,154 shares of company stock worth $1,041,098 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Moody’s from $531.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

