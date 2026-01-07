Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,480 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.29% of Insulet worth $62,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Insulet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $294.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.87. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $230.05 and a 52-week high of $354.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. Insulet had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $366.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $432.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.75.

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

