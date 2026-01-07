Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,852 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.38% of Gen Digital worth $66,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,270,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,662,000 after buying an additional 3,724,211 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Gen Digital by 273.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,303,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,651 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,497,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,249,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,473,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Gen Digital news, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $3,082,838.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,932,980 shares in the company, valued at $106,662,417.60. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Chrystal bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,419 shares in the company, valued at $771,291.66. This represents a 21.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEN stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Gen Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 57.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on GEN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

