Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.47% of Ulta Beauty worth $116,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.8% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta will carry Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty nationwide, a major brand partnership expected to drive store traffic and online sales as the brand brings strong celebrity recognition and younger shoppers to Ulta.

Analysts and retail press highlight improving comparable-store sales and category momentum—reinforcing the narrative that Ulta's core business is rebounding after weaker retail periods. This supports the stock's move as investors price in better revenue/traffic trends.

Local market expansion/real estate moves (taking over a large San Antonio footprint) signal growth opportunities and store productivity improvements, which can support longer?term sales growth.

Recent retrospectives on Ulta's long-term share performance (what $1,000 invested a decade ago would be worth) provide context for investors but don't materially change near?term fundamentals.

Valuation pieces note that Ulta's recent share gains make the stock appear richer versus history; investors should weigh growth drivers against a higher multiple. This is informative but not a direct operational change.

Some market commentary warns the recent relief rally may be overextended relative to fundamentals, suggesting potential downside or a pullback if comps or margins disappoint versus elevated expectations.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 3.0%

ULTA opened at $650.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $560.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.80. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $654.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $653.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Oppenheimer set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler set a $615.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.29.

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

