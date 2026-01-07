Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $121.83 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.26% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $121,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 99.6% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software
In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total transaction of $97,683.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,840.20. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,770.91. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007 shares of company stock valued at $247,095. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ TTWO opened at $254.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.35 and a 52-week high of $264.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.27.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.
Key Stories Impacting Take-Two Interactive Software
Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts say the narrative around TTWO is shifting toward recurring revenues, better bookings and major franchise upside (GTA VI), which supports a constructive medium?term outlook. What Analysts Think Is Shifting The Story For Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights Take?Two’s strong history of earnings surprises and says the company currently has the setup (analyst revisions + earnings momentum) that increases the odds of another beat, supporting short?term upside into results. Will Take-Two (TTWO) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat lists TTWO as a turnaround/upgrade candidate for 2026, citing record net bookings, improved recurring revenue mix and the potential upside if GTA VI meets expectations. This frames TTWO as a medium?term growth story. These 3 Turnaround Contenders Could Be Set for a Big 2026 Break (TTWO)
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst coverage skews constructive — market notices a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which can support price if guidance and early 2026 news remain positive. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Take?Two scheduled its Q3 FY2026 results for Feb 3, 2026 — a near?term catalyst that increases volatility and will be decisive on beat/miss and guidance. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results on Tuesday, February 3, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation write?ups note TTWO has delivered a strong one?year shareholder return; investors should weigh momentum vs stretched multiples and event risk around product timing. A Look At Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Valuation After A Strong 1 Year Shareholder Return
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparisons and coverage (BYD vs TTWO, sector picks) are surfacing as analysts re?rate consumer discretionary/gaming names; these pieces help frame relative value but are unlikely to move TTWO alone. BYD vs. TTWO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch notes TTWO underperformed peers on Tuesday; this reflects short?term profit taking or rotational flows out of gaming stocks and can pressure the stock until fresh positive catalysts arrive. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.
Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.
