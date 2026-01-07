Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $110.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.35% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $110,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $108.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $111.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average is $92.93.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 6.44%.The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -54.26%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

