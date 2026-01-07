Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $110.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.35% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $110,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.
Key Estee Lauder Companies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Estee Lauder Companies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded EL from “market perform” to a “strong-buy” and set a $130 price target (~19.7% upside versus current levels), a bullish analyst signal that can attract buying interest. Raymond James upgrades Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on EL from $95 to $111 (rated “equal weight”), refreshing analyst valuation support and narrowing downside risk versus recent trading. Benzinga coverage of Wells Fargo price target raise
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks included EL on several favorable thematic lists — as a wide?moat name and among stocks likely to beat upcoming earnings — which can help investor interest ahead of results. Top Wide-Moat Stocks to Buy for Steady Long-Term Returns
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks pieces flag EL in broader consumer?staples/earnings?ESP screens (suggesting upside if estimates shift) but these are thematic calls rather than company?specific catalysts. Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks notes mixed regional trends: North America shows stabilization (easing declines) but Asia demand remains uneven and travel?retail volatility persists — factors that could constrain upside if Asia recovery stalls. EL’s North America Trends Improve but Asia Remains the Wild Card
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on EL
Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance
Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $108.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $111.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average is $92.93.
Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 6.44%.The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -54.26%.
Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies
In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Estee Lauder Companies
Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.
The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Estee Lauder Companies
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.