Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.33% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $83,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 1,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,485.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,422.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,323.10. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,525.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 426.96% and a net margin of 21.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,475.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,441.67.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $9,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,150. This represents a 97.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total value of $2,758,210.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,789.76. This represents a 26.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 19,565 shares of company stock worth $28,683,737 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

