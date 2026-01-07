Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112,751 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Progressive worth $74,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Progressive by 12.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Progressive by 74.8% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 2.1% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a $259.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.09.

Progressive Trading Down 0.2%

PGR opened at $212.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.92 and its 200-day moving average is $236.88. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.90 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.80, for a total value of $302,131.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,379.20. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

