Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1,281.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,867 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.46% of Dollar Tree worth $88,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 164.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $274,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,691. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $150.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.61.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

