Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 3,639,547 Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,366,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639,547 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.72% of Cemex worth $93,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in Cemex by 73.7% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cemex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cemex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cemex by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 36,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cemex from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered Cemex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Cemex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Cemex had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cemex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.0224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

Cemex Profile

Cemex (NYSE: CX) is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex’s product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

