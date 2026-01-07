Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $78.91 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,184 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.22% of Fomento Economico Mexicano worth $78,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,714,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,600,000 after buying an additional 1,296,194 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 11,692.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 716,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,171,000 after buying an additional 709,957 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 52.4% during the second quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 944,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,298,000 after buying an additional 324,781 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $28,718,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 325.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 293,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $108.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.60 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Economico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.63.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a Mexican multinational company active primarily in the retail and beverage sectors. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, FEMSA’s operations span convenience store retailing, beverage bottling and distribution, and related logistics and consumer services. The company’s business model combines high-frequency retail outlets with large-scale beverage production and a regional supply chain network.

FEMSA Comercio, the company’s retail arm, operates a large chain of convenience stores under the OXXO brand and has expanded its retail footprint with complementary formats and services.

