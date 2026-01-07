Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 256,937 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,909,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,937 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.64% of Equitable worth $96,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Equitable by 64.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $73,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $203,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,593.75. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $293,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,370.24. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,120,014. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

