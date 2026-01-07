Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 4,979 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1,537.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.32.

Hershey Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE HSY opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 81.91%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total transaction of $282,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,145,419.69. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.46 per share, for a total transaction of $370,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,115.60. The trade was a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,725 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

