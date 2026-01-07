iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,775 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

IMCG stock opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

