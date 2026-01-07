Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 10,559 Shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 1,919.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.08% of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 137.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2,060.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $220.45 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $82.79 and a twelve month high of $225.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.51.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

