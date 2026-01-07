Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) and NexImmune (OTCMKTS:NEXI) Critical Survey

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of NexImmune shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of NexImmune shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Antibe Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexImmune and Antibe Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NexImmune alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexImmune N/A N/A -$32.34 million ($18.29) 0.00 Antibe Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.73 million ($0.25) -0.86

Profitability

Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexImmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares NexImmune and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexImmune N/A N/A N/A Antibe Therapeutics N/A -56.48% -29.07%

Volatility and Risk

NexImmune has a beta of -2282.12, indicating that its stock price is 228,312% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NexImmune beats Antibe Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexImmune

(Get Free Report)

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company’s product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a product candidate targeted against HPV related cancers, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It provides NEXI-004 which is in preclinical stage for EBV related diseases; and NEXI005 designs for patient with specific targets for solid tumors. NexImmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Antibe Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Its lead compound is Otenaproxesul, an NSAID that releases hydrogen sulfide for treating post-operative pain, migraine, acute musculoskeletal pain, dysmenorrhea, gout, and dental pain. In addition, its products comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for acute pain. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.